Retailer PT Hero Supermarket expects revenue this year to reach 13 trillion rupiah ($1.07 billion), up 9 percent from last year, said Director Arief Istanto, and expected a 13 percent growth in revenue next year.

The company recorded revenue of 10 trillion rupiah until September. It sees 3 trillion rupiah in capital expenditure this year to finance expansion, Finance Director Xavier Thiry said.

The company plans to open outlets in Balikpapan, Lampung, Banjarmasin, Bandung and in Cianjur, West Java. The firm owned 184 outlets as of September. (Kontan) ($1 = 12,187 rupiah)

