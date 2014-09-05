PT Honda Prospect Motor, the sole dealer for Honda cars in Indonesia, reported a 78 percent increase in sales during January to August to 110,457 units, against 62,010 vehicles in the same period last year, driven by sales of the carmaker's new brand, Mobilio, which touched 59,377 units.

The firm's sales increased 14 percent in August to 14,799 units, compared with 12,986 units in July. (Kontan)

