PT Bank ICBC Indonesia said it would get a $250-million capital
injection next year from Shanghai-listed parent company, the
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd, the
Investor Daily reported quoting Chief Executive Officer Shen
Xiaoqi.
The funds will help boost the bank's capital to around 6
trillion rupiah ($482.32 million), it reported. The bank's total
assets until September reached 34.2 trillion rupiah, from 30.44
trillion rupiah during the same period a year earlier, the paper
reported.
($1 = 12,440 rupiah)
