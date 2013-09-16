UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PT Prima Alloy Steel Universal, Indonesia's largest listed steel pipe maker, plans to sell 113.04 million shares at 345 rupiah each via private placement, said director Basuki Kurniawan in a statement to the bourse.
The company expects to raise 38.9 billion rupiah. Kurniawan said that the share sale has shareholders' approval in an extraordinary meeting on June 28.
The company expects to raise 38.9 billion rupiah. Kurniawan said that the share sale has shareholders' approval in an extraordinary meeting on June 28.
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources