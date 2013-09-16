PT Prima Alloy Steel Universal, Indonesia's largest listed steel pipe maker, plans to sell 113.04 million shares at 345 rupiah each via private placement, said director Basuki Kurniawan in a statement to the bourse.

The company expects to raise 38.9 billion rupiah. Kurniawan said that the share sale has shareholders' approval in an extraordinary meeting on June 28.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,410 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Supriya Kurane)