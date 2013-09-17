Lender PT Bank Negara Indonesia said it expects loan disbursal to rise 19-21 percent in 2013 amid economic uncertainty. By the first half of the year, BNI had disbursed loans of 222.65 trillion rupiah ($19.57 billion), 24 percent more than a year earlier, said CEO Gatot M. Suwondo.

State-owned Bank Mandiri expects loan disbursal to grow up to 20 percent this year, said CEO Budi Gunadi Sadikin. The bank's loan growth reached 428 trillion rupiah in the first half of this year, 22 percent higher than a year earlier.

