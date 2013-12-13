Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PT Bank Muamalat Indonesia, Indonesia's second largest sharia lender, has delayed its plan to launch an initial public offering until at least the end of this year due to non-conducive market conditions, said director Andi Buchary. (Bisnis Indonesia)
The firm reported its total assets until November reached 52.15 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($4.3 billion), up 16 percent from 44.90 trillion Indonesian rupiah at the end of 2013. The firm expects total assets will touch 57 trillion Indonesian rupiah by the end of this year.
* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12022.5000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)