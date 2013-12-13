PT Bank Muamalat Indonesia, Indonesia's second largest sharia lender, has delayed its plan to launch an initial public offering until at least the end of this year due to non-conducive market conditions, said director Andi Buchary. (Bisnis Indonesia)

The firm reported its total assets until November reached 52.15 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($4.3 billion), up 16 percent from 44.90 trillion Indonesian rupiah at the end of 2013. The firm expects total assets will touch 57 trillion Indonesian rupiah by the end of this year.

