JAKARTA, Nov 20 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market.

-------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0024 GMT --------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1386.89 1.99 27.01
USD/JPY 81.34 -0.09 -0.07
US 10YR 1.60 -0.52 -0.01
SPOT GOLD 1730.74 -0.04 -0.71
US CRUDE 88.97 -0.35 -0.31
DOW JONES 12795.96 1.65 207.65
ASIA ADRS 120.54 1.52 1.81
FTSE 100 5737.66 2.36 132.07

-------------------------------------------------------

STOCKS TO WATCH

- Oil and gas firm PT Medco Energi Internasional plans to issue bonds of 4.5 trillion rupiah ($467.29 million) over the next two years and 5-year tenure bonds of 500 billion rupiah, said finance director Syamsurizal Munaf, adding that the firm plans to pay debt this year and spend $300-$400 million in 2013 to acquire oil and gas blocks. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily)

- Property developer PT Metropolitan Land booked pre-sales of 601.1 billion rupiah, or 73 percent of its 2012 full-year target of 800 billion rupiah, until the end of October, said corporate secretary Olivia Surodjo. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- Real estate developer PT Modernland Realty expects 1.4 trillion rupiah in revenue in 2012, up 40 percent from this year's forecast of 1 trillion rupiah, said Cuncun Wijaya, the company's investor relation manager. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- Indonesia's national airlines PT Garuda Indonesia will secure a $120 million loan from seven banks next week to buy new aircraft, said finance director Handrito Hardjono. (Investor Daily)

- Car financing firm PT BCA Finance, a unit of lender PT Bank Central Asia, expects to disburse 30 trillion rupiah next year, up 20 percent from this year's target of 24.5 trillion rupiah, said CEO Roni Haslim. (Investor Daily)

($1 = 9,630 rupiah)

(Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)