JAKARTA, March 8 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0116 GMT ---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1544.26 0.18% 2.800 USD/JPY 94.92 0.12% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9982 -- 0.004 SPOT GOLD 1579.01 0.04% 0.610 US CRUDE 91.34 -0.24% -0.220 DOW JONES 14329.49 0.23% 33.25 ASIA ADRS 137.08 -0.71% -0.98 THAI STOCKS 1560.98 0.1% 1.63 INDO STOCKS 4848.30 0.5% 23.62 ------------------------------------------------------------ GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, eyes on US jobs, China trade SE ASIA STOCKS-Rallying Philippine retreats; Indonesia at new high STOCKS TO WATCH - PT Pertamina EP, an upstream unit of state oil and gas firm PT Pertamina, plans to spend $300 million this year for exploration activities, to achieve the target of its oil and gas reserve of 265 million barrels of oil equivalent, said director Doddy Priambodo. (Investor Daily) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is planning acquisition of PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional (BTPN), worth about $1.6 billion, from U.S. private equity firm Texas Pacific Group (TPG) Capital, sources said. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - Finance minister, Agus Martowardojo, warned that consumption of subsidised fuel would likely reach 53 million kiloliters by end of this year unless new policy to control it would be introduced. (Investor Daily) - State lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia will disburse loans totalling 78 trillion rupiah to the state-owned enterprises this year, up from last year's 54 trillion rupiah, to finance projects mainly in infrastructure and energy sectors, said director Asmawi Syam. (Investor Daily) - Oil palm plantation company PT Sampoerna Agro plans to spend 200 billion rupiah to expand into non-palm oil products such as rubber and sago businesses in Riau and West Kalimantan, said investor relation officer Michael Kesuma. - London-listed Bumi Plc is targeting its subsidiary PT Berau Coal Energy coal output at 23 million tonnes this year, up from earlier 21 million tonnes, said CEO Nick von Schrinding, adding that the firm will boost production up to 30 million tonnes over the next five years. - Lender Bank Danamon obtained $50 million loan from Wells Fargo Bank to support its micro loan growth as it targeted to expand its micro loans to grow 15-20 percent this year. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Three of coal miner PT Bumi Resources Mineral directors have resigned from the company namely Samin Tan, Raymon Allan and Hardianto, the company said in a statement. - Tyre maker PT Gajah Tunggal plans to spend around 1 trillion rupiah to develop proving ground on a 65-hectare of land in Karawang, West Java, said General Manager Arijanto Notorahardjo. The project will be completed in 2015 with the first of four phases expected to start operation in mid-2014. (Kontan) - Indonesia's biggest construction firm PT Wijaya Karya plans to spend 500 billion rupiah this year to work on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project to build three power plants in Kalimantan, said CEO Bintang Perbowo. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - Retailer PT Matahari Putra Prima , a unit of Lippo group, plans to spend 800 billion rupiah this year to open 20 hypermart stores mainly in the eastern part of Indonesia, said corporate communication officer Fernando Repi. (Bisnis Indonesia)