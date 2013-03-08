JAKARTA, March 8 Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as company-related and market news that
could affect the local market.
------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, eyes on US jobs, China
trade
SE ASIA STOCKS-Rallying Philippine retreats; Indonesia at
new high
STOCKS TO WATCH
- PT Pertamina EP, an upstream unit of state oil and gas
firm PT Pertamina, plans to spend $300 million this
year for exploration activities, to achieve the target of its
oil and gas reserve of 265 million barrels of oil equivalent,
said director Doddy Priambodo. (Investor Daily)
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is planning acquisition
of PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional (BTPN), worth
about $1.6 billion, from U.S. private equity firm Texas Pacific
Group (TPG) Capital, sources said. (Investor Daily,
Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
- Finance minister, Agus Martowardojo, warned that
consumption of subsidised fuel would likely reach 53 million
kiloliters by end of this year unless new policy to control it
would be introduced. (Investor Daily)
- State lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia will
disburse loans totalling 78 trillion rupiah to the state-owned
enterprises this year, up from last year's 54 trillion rupiah,
to finance projects mainly in infrastructure and energy sectors,
said director Asmawi Syam. (Investor Daily)
- Oil palm plantation company PT Sampoerna Agro
plans to spend 200 billion rupiah to expand into non-palm oil
products such as rubber and sago businesses in Riau and West
Kalimantan, said investor relation officer Michael Kesuma.
- London-listed Bumi Plc is targeting its
subsidiary PT Berau Coal Energy coal output at 23
million tonnes this year, up from earlier 21 million tonnes,
said CEO Nick von Schrinding, adding that the firm will boost
production up to 30 million tonnes over the next five years.
- Lender Bank Danamon obtained $50 million loan
from Wells Fargo Bank to support its micro loan growth as it
targeted to expand its micro loans to grow 15-20 percent this
year. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- Three of coal miner PT Bumi Resources Mineral
directors have resigned from the company namely Samin Tan,
Raymon Allan and Hardianto, the company said in a statement.
- Tyre maker PT Gajah Tunggal plans to spend
around 1 trillion rupiah to develop proving ground on a
65-hectare of land in Karawang, West Java, said General Manager
Arijanto Notorahardjo. The project will be completed in 2015
with the first of four phases expected to start operation in
mid-2014. (Kontan)
- Indonesia's biggest construction firm PT Wijaya Karya
plans to spend 500 billion rupiah this year to work on
an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project to
build three power plants in Kalimantan, said CEO Bintang
Perbowo. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
- Retailer PT Matahari Putra Prima , a
unit of Lippo group, plans to spend 800 billion rupiah
this year to open 20 hypermart stores mainly in the eastern part
of Indonesia, said corporate communication officer Fernando
Repi. (Bisnis Indonesia)
