Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, Indonesia's biggest telecom operator, plans to spend 1 trillion rupiah ($85.8 million) to expand into several Middle Eastern nations including Saudi Arabia, said CEO Arief Yahya.
The company is allocating 20 trillion rupiah for capital expenditure this year. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,653.00 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)