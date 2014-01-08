Financing company PT Indomobil Multi Jasa expects 2014 revenue to hit 2.1 trillion rupiah ($171.6 million), up 30 percent from last year's forecast of 1.6 trillion rupiah, said Chief Executive Jusak Kertowidjojo.

The company, a unit of automotive distributor PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional, reported a 13 percent rise in first half revenue at 695 billion rupiah from a year earlier.

* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,237.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Anand Basu)