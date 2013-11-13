Energy firm PT Indika Energy will build a 1,000
megawatt steam power plant worth up to $2 billion in Cirebon,
West Java, said Chief Executive Wishnu Wardhana, the Kontan
reports.
Wardhana said that Indika Energy had secured commitment to
finance the project from the Japan Bank for International
Cooperation and Export-import Bank of Korea
. Indika has invited Marubeni Corporation, Korea
Midland Power and Samtan Corporation to work on the
plan. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)