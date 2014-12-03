BRIEF-Cardinal Health reports 5.8 pct passive stake in Navidea Biopharma
* Cardinal Health, Inc reports 5.8 percent passive stake in navidea biopharmaceuticals inc as of March 3, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
State-owned pharmaceutical company PT Indofarma is optimistic about achieving its 2014 net profit target of at least 40 billion rupiah ($3.3 million), reported Kontan, quoting CEO Arif Budiman.
The company plans to add around 14 new products next year. The company will also expand into the food and health drink business in 2015 by selling products produced by Canada's Clarovita Nutrition Inc.
It expects additional revenue of up to 20 billion rupiah from the new business and net profit of 5 billion rupiah. The firm is targeting revenue of 1.7 trillion rupiah next year. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,295 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Cardinal Health, Inc reports 5.8 percent passive stake in navidea biopharmaceuticals inc as of March 3, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Global Blood Therapeutics reports recent business progress and fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results
* Coherus Biosciences reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 corporate highlights and financial results