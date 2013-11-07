PT Indofood Sukses Makmur, Indonesia's biggest noodle maker, has sold 40 million shares (a 6.1 percent stake) in China Minzhong Food Corp Ltd to several investors, reported the Investor Daily, quoting Werianty Setiawan, the company's director. The firm has appointed UBS Kay Hian Private Ltd as placement agent.

