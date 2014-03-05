PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk, Indonesia's biggest noodle maker, plans to issue bonds worth 1.61 trillion rupiah ($138.9 million) in the second quarter of the year for refinancing bonds due in June, a source said.

The bonds will have a five-year tenure.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,595 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)