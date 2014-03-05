UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk, Indonesia's biggest noodle maker, plans to issue bonds worth 1.61 trillion rupiah ($138.9 million) in the second quarter of the year for refinancing bonds due in June, a source said.
The bonds will have a five-year tenure.
---
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,595 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources