Indonesia's PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk, one of the world's biggest instant noodle makers, plans to invest $150 million to build a sugar processing facility in eastern Indonesia, Kontan reported on Thursday.

Indofood is developing its local sugar business as Indonesia has been reliant on imports, the newspaper said, citing Indofood CEO Anthoni Salim.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Sunil Nair)