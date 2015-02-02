Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Indonesia's largest mini-market operator, PT Indomarco Prismatama, a unit of PT Indoritel Makmur Internasional , expects to own between 12,600 and 13,125 stores by the end of this year, up from 10,500 outlets at present, Kontan reported, quoting Marketing Director Wiwiek Yusuf.
----
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order