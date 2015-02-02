Indonesia's largest mini-market operator, PT Indomarco Prismatama, a unit of PT Indoritel Makmur Internasional , expects to own between 12,600 and 13,125 stores by the end of this year, up from 10,500 outlets at present, Kontan reported, quoting Marketing Director Wiwiek Yusuf.

----

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)