BRIEF-Bank of Baroda to consider fund raising via issue of Basel III tier-II bonds
* Says to consider fund raising via issue of Basel III compliant tier-II bonds Source text: http://bit.ly/2nBSOhQ Further company coverage:
PT Indomobil Finance Indonesia, a unit of Jakarta-based auto finance and rentals company PT Indomobil Multi Jasa Tbk , has secured a three-year syndicated loan worth $172.5 million from 12 banks to finance growth, according to deputy chief executive Gunawan.
The parent firm booked revenue of 843.1 billion Indonesian rupiah ($72 million) in the first half of the year, up 21 percent from last year's 694.7 billion Indonesian rupiah. Net profit almost doubled to 107.4 billion Indonesian rupiah from 50.5 billion Indonesian rupiah in the same period last year. (Bisnis Indonesia)
($1 = 11755.0000 Rupiahs)
DUBAI, March 20 Abu Dhabi's Senaat, a state-owned investor in the emirate's industrial sector, has obtained a dual-tranche revolving credit facility of $400 million, it said on Monday.
March 20 Chengdu Hi-tech Development Co., Ltd.: * Says no payment for FY 2016 dividend Source text in Chinese:https://goo.gl/AexmRH Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)