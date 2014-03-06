PT Indomobil Finance Indonesia is considering issuing bonds worth 1.8 trillion rupiah ($155 million) and seeking a loan to disburse more financing this year, said CEO Gunawan.

The firm recorded new financing of around 5 trillion rupiah in 2013, while net profit rose 28 percent on annual basis to 90.78 billion rupiah.

