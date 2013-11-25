Financing company PT Indomobil Multi Jasa IPO-PDMT.JK, a unit of automotive distributor PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional , will cut the number of shares to be sold during its December initial public offering, said Suryadi Jahja, director of underwriter Kresna Graha Securindo.

The firm will offer only 430 million shares or 10 percent of its enlarged capital compared with an earlier target of 25 percent or 1.29 billion shares, due to concerns over unfriendly market conditions, the Kontan reported. Indomobil Multi Jasa aims to raise 215 billion Indonesian rupiah ($18.3 million).

$1 = 11,685 rupiah

