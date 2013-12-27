Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Phone operator PT Indosat, a unit of Ooredoo , Qatar's No.1 telecom operator, plans to spend between 4.8 trillion rupiah ($393.44 million) and 5.6 trillion rupiah on modernization to support Long-Term Evolution (LTWE) networks in 2014, said CEO Alexander Rusli.
He added the firm will finance the plan from its 2014 capital expenditure allocation of 8 trillion rupiah. The firm expects to complete modernizing all networks in 2014. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 12200 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)