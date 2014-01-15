Cellular operator PT Indosat has secured a 1 trillion rupiah ($82.99 million) loan from a local lender, said Investor Relations Officer Bayu Hanantasena, adding the firm will use the funds to finance expansion and refinance loans that are due this year. (Bisnis Indonesia)

