Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Cellular operator PT Indosat has secured a 1 trillion rupiah ($82.99 million) loan from a local lender, said Investor Relations Officer Bayu Hanantasena, adding the firm will use the funds to finance expansion and refinance loans that are due this year. (Bisnis Indonesia)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12050.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)