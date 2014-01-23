Phone operator PT Indosat Tbk, a unit of Qatar's Ooredoo QSC, plans to spend 16 trillion rupiah ($1.32 billion) on capital expenditure in 2014-2015, aiming to boost revenue by 5 percent to 7 percent until 2015, according to a report by Standard & Poor's, the Investor Daily reports.

The firm earlier said it will spend 8 trillion rupiah on capex this year to complete modernising all networks, CEO Alexander Rusli said. (Investor Daily)

