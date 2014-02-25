Phone operator PT Indosat Tbk booked a net profit of 1.25 trillion rupiah ($107.3 million) in 2013, up 48 percent from a year earlier.

The company also started selling its 5 percent shares in telecommunication tower provider PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure and has appointed Bank of America Merrill Lynch as adviser, said CEO Alexander Rusli. (Kontan, Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11647.5000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)