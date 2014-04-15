Phone operator PT Indosat plans to repay debt worth 2.3 trillion rupiah ($201.1 million) this year using internal cash, said CEO Alexander Rusli.

The firm booked revenue of 23.86 trillion rupiah in 2013, up 6 percent from a year earlier. (Bisnis Indonesia)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11437.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)