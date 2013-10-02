Phone operator PT Indosat Tbk expects third-quarter revenue around 17.67 trillion rupiah ($1.53 billion), up 7 percent from last year's 16.51 trillion rupiah, said CEO Alexander Rusli, the Kontan reported.

The firm plans to spend 8 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure this year, mostly to modernise its network and infrastructure.

