Phone operator PT Indosat Tbk plans to sell its shares in telecommunication tower provider PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure and expects to raise 1.4 trillion rupiah ($120.64 million), said CEO Alexander Rusli. The firm expects to complete the sale by the first quarter of 2014 at the latest, Kontan reported.

