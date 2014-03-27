Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Phone operator PT Indosat aims to get a 3.6 trillion rupiah ($315.5 million) loan this year to pay some of its outstanding debt due this year, said Andromeda Tristanto, head of investor communication.
The company has secured a loan commitment of 1 trillion rupiah ($87.64 million) with a tenure of 3-5 years that will be disbursed in the second quarter of this year. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 11410.0000 Indonesian Rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)