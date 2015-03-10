Indonesian telecommunications company PT Indosat Tbk is studying a plan to invest about $200 million to build a new satellite, Investor Daily reported, citing CEO Alexander Rusli.

The new satellite is expected to replace Indosat's Palapa D, whose orbital period ends in 2020.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)