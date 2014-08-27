Coal miner PT ABM Investama plans to expand into the infrastructure construction business, eyeing projects like toll roads, dams, a seaport and oilfield constructions, said Irfan Setia Putra, CEO PT Cipta Kridatama, its construction unit.

The firm is targeting revenue of $50 million from its construction business by 2015. (Kontan)

