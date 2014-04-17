Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
IT infrastructure provider PT Inovisi Infracom plans to acquire a coal mining company in Kalimantan for $40 million, and expects to complete the deal in July, said Corporate Secretary Dria Soetomo, adding that the firm aims to boost profit up to 90 percent this year.
The coal miner owns mines in South and East Kalimantan that currently produce 3 million metric tonnes a year in total. Inovisi plans to issue bonds worth $70 million to finance the deal. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)