UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Property developer PT Praba Kumala Sajati, a unit of PT Indonesian Paradise Property, has secured a loan worth 75 billion rupiah ($6.64 million) from Bank Bukopin, with a 120-month tenure, said Indonesian Paradise CEO Agoes Soelistyo Santoso. The firm will use the funds to develop a shopping mall in Bali in the first quarter of this year. (Kontan) Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 11288.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources