Property developer PT Intiland Development will acquire 500 hectares of land in East Java to expand its industrial estate, said Corporate Secretary Theresia Rustandi.

The company plans to use 540 billion rupiah ($45.8 million) of its capital expenditure to finance the acquisition. The total capital expenditure for 2014 will be about 1.8 trillion rupiah ($152.7 million). (Kontan, Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)

