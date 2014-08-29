BRIEF-MCI Capital FY net result swings to loss of 82.2 mln zlotys yoy
* Said on Tuesday that its FY investment loss was 74.9 million zlotys ($18.91 million) versus profit 126.1 million zlotys a year ago
Heavy equipment distributor PT Intraco Penta expects its financing unit, PT Intan Baruprana Finance, to launch an initial public offering by selling 10 percent of its enlarged capital, said Director Fred L. Marnibog.
He said the firm secured shareholders' approval on Aug. 25. Intan Baruprana had total assets worth 2.5 trillion rupiah ($213.22 million) as of June. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,725 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
SEOUL, March 22 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0732 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL March 22 -101.9 -128 183.9 ^March 21 362.7 -189.9 -234.8 March 20 -84.8 -51.7 85.0 March 1
* Skanska sells office building in Poznan, Poland, for EUR 62 mln, about SEK 590 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)