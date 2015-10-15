Indonesian property firm PT Graha Andrasentra Propertindo, a unit of PT Bakrieland Development Tbk, plans an initial public offering in Janaury to raise 300 billion rupiah ($22.59 million), Kontan newspaper reported, quoting Agus Jayadi Alwie, director at Bakrieland.

The company plans to sell 10 percent of its stake and has appointed Danatama Securities as underwriter, the report said.

($1 = 13,280.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)