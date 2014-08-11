BRIEF-Internet Infinity announces IPO on TSE Mothers on March 21
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 21, 2017, under the symbol "6545"
PT Kalbe Farma Tbk, Indonesia's largest pharmaceutical company, cut its 2014 sales growth target to 11-13 percent from 14-16 percent after sales in four divisions, including prescription drugs and nutritional products, slowed in the first half this year, said Finance Director Vidjongtius. (Bisnis Indonesia)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 21, 2017, under the symbol "6545"
* To conevene AGM on March 30 to discuss board proposal of cash dividend of 5 fils per share for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY consol net profit EGP 89.4 million versus EGP 68.9 million year ago