Drug maker PT Kalbe Farma expects revenue in 2014 to rise 15 percent from last year's forecast of 16 trillion rupiah ($1.3 billion), said corporate secretary Vidjongtius.

The firm also plans capital expenditure of 1 trillion rupiah in 2014 to expand existing factories and construct two new factories, which will be completed in 2015.

Kalbe last year invested 300 billion rupiah in an oncology drug factory, which is expected to start operations early this year. (Kontan)

$1 = 12,200 rupiah

