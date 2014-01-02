BRIEF-AcouSort signs its third cooperation agreement for OEM project
* Says has signed a cooperation agreement for the company's third OEM project
Drug maker PT Kalbe Farma expects revenue in 2014 to rise 15 percent from last year's forecast of 16 trillion rupiah ($1.3 billion), said corporate secretary Vidjongtius.
The firm also plans capital expenditure of 1 trillion rupiah in 2014 to expand existing factories and construct two new factories, which will be completed in 2015.
Kalbe last year invested 300 billion rupiah in an oncology drug factory, which is expected to start operations early this year. (Kontan)
$1 = 12,200 rupiah
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Says has signed a cooperation agreement for the company's third OEM project
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
March 14 The world should be far better prepared for the next Ebola outbreak, with further promising results on Tuesday showing the potential of a long-lasting vaccine against the deadly virus.