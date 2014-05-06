MOVES-Bank Of America, Alcentra Group, Crestline Investors
March 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Industrial estate developer PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka plans to spend 5.2 trillion rupiah ($451.49 million) to expand its industrial sites, said CEO Darmono, adding that the firm has bought an 870-hectare site in Kendal, Central Java.
Over the next six years, Jababeka plans to develop commercial and industrial areas as well as a power plant on the site. Director Muljadi Suganda said it is targeting full-year marketing sales of 1.2 trillion rupiah. These sales exclude the Kendal project, which is expected to contribute to sales next year.
Jababeka plans to spend 850 billion rupiah on capital expenditure this year to achieve its target. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11517.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)
March 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
March 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
* Says long-term debt and deposit ratings of 14 Turkish banks were affirmed and their outlook was changed to negative from stable