UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
State-owned pharmaceutical firm PT Kimia Farma is planning to issue medium-term notes worth 200 billion rupiah ($17.06 million) in the fourth quarter to build a new factory, add drug stores, and clinics and laboratories, said CEO Rusdi Rosman.
The firm is also planning to build a hospital next year and is eyeing a strategic partner to execute the plan. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,710 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources