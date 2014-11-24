State-controlled pharmaceutical firm PT Kimia Farma Tbk plans to set up a factory in West Java next year at an investment of around 400 billion rupiah ($33 million), the Kontan newspaper reported, citing President Director Rusdi Rosman.

Kimia Farma will also invest up to 200 billion rupiah in 100 pharmacies and 100 new clinics next year.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,123 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)