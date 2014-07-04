PT Kimia Farma Tbk, a state-controlled pharmaceutical company, sees first-half revenue to have grown 17 percent from 1.74 trillion rupiah in the same period last year, driven by the expansion of drug stores and clinics.

The company targets to open up to 100 new clinics this year with a total investment of 300 billion rupiah ($25.2 million). It also plans to open two new drug stores in Malaysia. Kimia Farma has spent about 20 billion rupiah so far to expand drug store chain in Malaysia, CEO Rusdi Rosman said. (Kontan)

