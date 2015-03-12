Indonesian state-controlled pharmaceutical firm PT Kimia Farma Tbk has started building a new plant worth 1.3 trillion rupiah ($98.78 million) in West Java, Investor Daily reported, citing President Director Rusdi Rosman.

The plant, scheduled to start operation in the second half of 2016, is expected to boost Kimia Farma's production capacity by three times.

