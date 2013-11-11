State-owned pharmaceutical firm PT Kimia Farma has called off a plan to issue bonds worth 1 trillion rupiah ($87.64 million) this year due to non-conducive market conditions, said Corporate Secretary Djoko Rusdianto, the Kontan reported.

