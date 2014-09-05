Securities firm PT Kresna Graha Sekurindo plans to
raise at least 2 trillion rupiah ($170 million) via a rights
issue, to acquire an affiliated company, said Chief Executive
Michael Steven.
Kresna plans to consolidate other businesses including in
insurance, IT and mining, in order to boost its asset value up
to five times from 1.3 trillion rupiah at present. The firm will
seek shareholder approval at its annual shareholder meeting.
(Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 11,763 rupiah)
(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)