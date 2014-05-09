BRIEF-China Vanke Co announces consolidation of commercial properties
* Resolution regarding consolidation arrangement of commercial properties of group submitted to board on 11 March 2017 was approved by all directors
Property developer PT Lippo Cikarang, a unit of PT Lippo Karawaci, is targeting full-year 2014 marketing sales of 2 trillion rupiah ($173.01 million), said Director Susanto, after recording marketing sales of 226 billion rupiah in the first quarter.
The firm plans to develop a central business district on a 320-hectare site in Cikarang, Bekasi, by 2020, with a total investment of 6 trillion to 10 trillion rupiah. Construction is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of this year. (Investor Daily)
($1 = 11560 rupiah)
* Purchasers (Jayton and Oretta), both wholly-owned subsidiaries of company, entered into agreements
* Says property unit plans to set up project company with registered capital at 1.2 billion yuan ($173.84 million)