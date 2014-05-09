Property developer PT Lippo Cikarang, a unit of PT Lippo Karawaci, is targeting full-year 2014 marketing sales of 2 trillion rupiah ($173.01 million), said Director Susanto, after recording marketing sales of 226 billion rupiah in the first quarter.

The firm plans to develop a central business district on a 320-hectare site in Cikarang, Bekasi, by 2020, with a total investment of 6 trillion to 10 trillion rupiah. Construction is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of this year. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11560 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)