The Lippo Group, via its unit PT Lippo General Insurance and Siloam Hospitals Group, plans to spend 5 trillion rupiah ($411.7 million) to launch a health insurance product for individuals, called Mediplus, the Investor Daily newspaper reported quoting Lippo Insurance CEO Agus Benjamin.

(1 US dollar = 12,145 rupiah)