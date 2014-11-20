BRIEF-Synchrony Financial to buy GPShopper
* Synchrony Financial to broaden cutting edge mobile commerce solutions for retailers through its acquisition of GPShopper
The Lippo Group, via its unit PT Lippo General Insurance and Siloam Hospitals Group, plans to spend 5 trillion rupiah ($411.7 million) to launch a health insurance product for individuals, called Mediplus, the Investor Daily newspaper reported quoting Lippo Insurance CEO Agus Benjamin.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
(1 US dollar = 12,145 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
SEOUL, March 20 A lawyer known as her "bullet-proof vest" is on former South Korean president Park Geun-hye's legal team. So are two failed candidates for parliament from her ruling party.
March 20 The parent company of media communications firm Cision, and Capitol Acquisition Corp III , a blank-check company, on Monday agreed to merge in a deal valuing the combined company at about $2.4 billion.