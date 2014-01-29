Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Lippo Group has invited Mitsui & Co as a strategic partner to invest up to $5 billion in Indonesia within the next five years, said CEO James Riady.
Riady said the two parties will set up between 20 and 30 joint venture companies to work in the technology, media and telecommunications sector as well as in agriculture. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)