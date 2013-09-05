BRIEF-BMO introduces free unlimited Interac e-Transfer transactions for all everyday bank plans
* Bank of Montreal - Will offer free Interac e-Transfer transactions on all everyday bank plans
JAKARTA, Sept 5 Property developer PT Lippo Cikarang plans to spend 1.5 trillion Indonesian rupiah on investment this year to develop residential compounds including apartments in Bekasi, the outskirt of Jakarta, said CEO Meow Chong Loh. (Bisnis Indonesia)
March 1 CC Land Holdings Ltd, a firm run by Chinese property magnate Cheung Chung-kiu, has agreed to pay 1.15 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) to buy London's "Cheesegrater" skyscraper, owners British Land and Oxford Properties said on Wednesday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Kuwait's senior unsecured notes to be issued under the country's upcoming global medium-term note programme an expected rating of 'AA(EXP)'. The assignment of the final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is in line with Kuwait's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), w