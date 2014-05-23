Italian fashion group Valentino not expected to list in 2017 - source
MILAN, March 15 Italian fashion house Valentino is not expected to launch its long-awaited listing this year, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
PT Lippo Karawaci, Indonesia's largest listed property company, plans to work on a project called Millennium Village on a 70-hectare land in Tangerang, Banten, worth 200 trillion rupiah ($17.35 billion), said Chief Marketing Officer Jopy Rusli. The project is expected to be completed in 20 years, with the first phase due to start construction this year. (Investor Daily, Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11530.0000 Indonesian Rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
COPENHAGEN, March 15 Iceland's central bank kept its key deposit interest rate unchanged at 5.0 percent on Wednesday, a day after lifting capital controls that had been in place since the country's financial meltdown almost a decade ago.