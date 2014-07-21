PT Lippo Karawaci, Indonesia's largest listed property
company, is developing a mixed-use property project called
Holland Village on a four-hectare site in Jakarta, with a total
investment of 5 trillion rupiah ($431.59 million), said CEO Ivan
Setiawan Budiono.
Lippo will build apartments, a 30-40 story office building
and other supporting facilities on the spot. (Investor Daily)
($1 = 11585 rupiah)
