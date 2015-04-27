UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Indian utility-vehicle maker Mahindra & Mahindra, through its Indonesian sales agent PT Tawang Swasti Rawikara, plans to invest up to 300 billion rupiah ($23.2 million) to build an assembly plant in North Sumatra, the Bisnis Indonesia daily reported, quoting Tawang Swasti general manager Mizan Allan.
The firm expects the plant to be operational next year with a capacity of assembling 100-150 units per month. ----
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,915.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources